Scots photographic legend’s American exploits still on show

An exhibition of a Glasgow photographer’s work charting the most famous people and events in America over the last 50 years is currently on show.

Visitors have been flocking to the National Trust for Scotland’s Drum Castle in Aberdeenshire, thanks to an amazing exhibition by Harry Benson CBE, one of Scotland?s most celebrated photographers.

Harry Benson: Seeing America opened at the historic castle earlier this year, and is proving to be a huge hit with visitors.

The exhibition is the product of the Glasgow-born photographer’s long career documenting some of the USA’s most famous events and people over the last 50 years.

Amongst the superstars featured in the exhibition are Dolly Parton, Jackie Kennedy and James Brown. Some of the 20th century’s most momentous events, including the civil rights movement, anti-Vietnam protests and the aftermath of 9/11 are also captured.

Harry said: ‘I am honoured The National Trust for Scotland will host my photographic exhibit Seeing America at historic Drum Castle in Aberdeenshire.

‘The exhibit concentrates on photographs taken after I arrived in America with the Beatles in 1964. Curated by my wife, Gigi, and Scottish Parliament’s Fiona McDougall, the exhibit first opened at the Scottish Parliament last September.’

The exhibition has been loaned to the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, by the Scottish Parliament and will be on display at Drum Castle until December.

Harry Benson: Seeing America is the latest high profile exhibition to be hosted at Drum Castle’s bespoke gallery. The exhibition space was created in a previously unvisited area of the castle, allowing it to host top quality art exhibitions.

The 14th-century Tower of Drum is a rare survivor from this period. Together with its Jacobean mansion house and additions by Victorian lairds, Drum Castle is one of Scotland’s most inviting castles.

Iain Hawkins, the trust’s general manager for the North East said: ‘Over the past few years, Drum Castle has built a reputation for bringing outstanding art to Aberdeenshire, firstly through our partnership with Aberdeen Art Gallery and now with this link up with the Bensons and the Scottish Parliament. These photographs are so powerful and will make a real impression on visitors.’

James Henderson, operations manager for Aberdeenshire South said: ‘We are delighted with the response to the exhibition so far. We know that visitors are travelling to Drum specially so see they can experience these iconic images in person.

‘It is proving to be a very popular and powerful experience, and an interesting contrast to the more traditional landscapes and portraits that can be seen around the rest of the castle.’

Inside, visitors can see superb furniture and fine paintings. The tower battlements offer magnificent views of the Forest of Drum and the countryside beyond. Outside, explore the beautiful Garden of Historic Roses, woodland trails and a children’s playground.

Harry Benson: Seeing America runs until December 3.