Scots firms looking for votes at national competition in London tonight

Posted on

Two Scottish companies are taking part in the final of a competition at St James’ Palace in London tonight (Wednesday).

Aberdeen firms Intelligent Gels and RAB-Microfluidics are among 12 entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses which will pitch directly to an influential audience from the world of entrepreneurship, technology, media and investment, as part of Pitch@Palace 8.0.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, who will join His Royal Highness The Duke of York at tonight’s final, said: ‘Pitch@Palace provides a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs from across the UK to connect with stakeholders and mentors to develop their businesses.

‘I am delighted that two local companies have made it through to the final and wish them the very best of luck in their pitch and in the People’s Choice Award.’

The Prince Andrew Charitable Trust set up Pitch@Palace to support His Royal Highness’s work with entrepreneurs and to guide, help and connect them and early-stage businesses with potential supporters, including CEOs, influencers, mentors and business partners.

Intelligent Gels create novel and innovative solutions using gel chemistry, which can be used by the Oil and Gas sector.

RAB-Microfluidics is a research and development company developing cutting-edge microfluidic technology to solve oil analysis problems.

The Pitch@Palace final includes the People’s Choice Award in which the public can vote for their favourite.

Visit isit www.pitchatpalace.com/vote to find out more about Intelligent Gels and RAB-Microfluidics and how to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Voting is open until 7pm tonight.