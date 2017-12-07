Scots firm is a positive role model at The Fashion Awards

Posted on

A Scottish tequila company is celebrating after a successful evening as the tequila supplier at Monday night’s star-studded The Fashion Awards.

UWA Tequila from Aberdeenshire, which officially launched to the UK market at the prestigious event, secured the opportunity with event organisers, the British Fashion Council back in September.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall, welcoming over 3000 guests, and was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall and model Karlie Kloss.

Celebrities including Dame Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Connor McGregor, Stormzy and Naomi Campbell were in attendance.

UWA Tequila supplied The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski, with bottles of its super premium platinum blanco and seven-month aged reposado expressions.

The firm created bespoke bottles for the event offering A-list celebrities the chance to be some of the first to get their hands on the UK’s newest luxury tequilas.

An industry first, the small batch craft tequila company solely ages its super premium triple distilled reposado and añejo tequilas in Speyside Single Malt Scotch whisky casks. It also produces a platinum blanco expression which is the tequila in its purest form and is made from 100% blue weber agave.

UWA Tequila, which specialises in ageing various expressions in unique and rare casks, supplied 60 bottles of blanco tequila for all VIP tables, and also supplied 80 bottles of its seven-month aged reposado tequila which was gifted to table hosts, award winners and the hosts presenters.

Michael Ballantyne, co-founder and CEO of UWA Tequila, said: ‘To be involved in such a prestigious event honouring some of the best talent in the fashion industry was amazing.

‘To see everyone enjoying our tequila during and after the awards was awesome. The bottle looked very luxurious on all of the tables and we got some really great feedback. We’re really proud to have been involved in such a brilliant event – It was a proud moment for us all.

‘We’ve really enjoyed working with The British Fashion Council on The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski and we’re looking forward to developing these new relationships. UWA Tequila was built on strong foundations of innovation and creativity, and the business is about expressing yourself and your individuality which is exactly what the fashion industry is about.

‘We’ve introduced something completely niche and unique to the drinks industry so it’s a very exciting time as we push forward’

The Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski recognise creativity and innovation in fashion.

The Fashion Awards celebrate exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion globally over the past 12 months and brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today.

The event hosted in fashion’s creative capital, London, raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talent. The BFC Education Foundation is the charitable partner to The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski.