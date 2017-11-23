Scots brewer will be taking St Andrew’s Day celebrations to London

Posted on

A Scottish boutique brewer is taking St Andrew’s Day to London.

Harviestoun, founded in 1983 in Clackmannanshire, are best known for their unique range of cask ales, craft lagers and filtered bottled beers included Bitter & Twisted, Wild Hop IPA and Ola Dubh – Gaelic for ‘black oil’.

This St Andrew’s Day, Harviestoun Brewery will be taking over Blade Hairclub in Soho for a day-long collaboration that offers salon guests complimentary craft lager, tastings and cocktail pairings.

Tastings throughout the day with the Harviestoun team will include Broken Dial (1-2pm), IPA (5-6pm) and Raspy Engine (6-7pm). Tastings will conclude with the introduction of a new product, Blade Soho’s very own limited bottling of Blade Engine Oil – Hairclubbing Reserve (blackest ale, 9% ABV, unfiltered, unpasteurised, 75cl champagne style bottles).

The unique salon and bar venue will also be offering a special menu, featuring suggested pairings with spirits and cocktails. Entertainment will come from the Giacomo Smith Trio (Kansas Smitty’s) who will be jamming into the evening.

Blade Hairclub is an innovative bar and hair concept, combining great cuts and treatments from a bright young team of talented stylists, with an invitation to indulge in a meticulously curated drinks menu, created in-house and served from a subterranean bar.