Scotland’s next generation of design and fashion talent set to be showcased

Creativity and luxury will be celebrated at Scotland Re:Designed.

The event, supporting design, commercialising creativity and selling Scotland, is an annual showcase of fashion, accessories and interiors at multicultural arts venue SWG3 in Glasgow, from next Wednesday, November 8, until Sunday, November 12.

SR:D will see the venue’s newly built Galvanizers host its first ever runway plus a host of panel discussions with interior and lifestyle designer and agency, Ella Doran, Graduate Fashion Week trustee and former fashion director at the Daily Telegraph, Hilary Alexander OBE and managing director at Graduate Fashion Week and fashion scout Martyn Roberts.

For 2017, brands and designers have been encouraged to show their skills and demonstrate the knack behind their designs. Through display and workshops, with a Makers theme including rucksack-making from artist and illustrator, Alice Dansey-Wright and embroidery and embellishments workshops from award-winning textile designer Chloe Patience.

SR:D will provide industry-led panel discussions, creative demonstrations, workshops and the much-anticipated runway show and private view. A static exhibition will feature designs by April Crichton and contemporary art from Hamilton-born sculptor Martin Boyce, eyewear from Niche Optical, luxury Paisley knitwear from Pringle of Scotland, Hawick Knitwear collaborations, heritage tweeds, jewellery plus avant-garde fashion from Scotland’s hottest new names.

The weekend Hypermarket provides a unique opportunity to browse current season collections from Scottish brands and businesses. Building on SR:D Glasgow’s ‘Makers’ theme, the Hypermarket brings SR:D’s calendar to a phenomenal crescendo with exquisite food and drink, creative demonstrations plus high-end fashion brands and interior designs to an audience of trade, media and consumers. Live DJ sets will take place from The Scottish Alternative Music Award’s Best Live Act winners The Van T’s and Dundonian alternative pop four-piece Model Aeroplanes.

Offering a unique chance for industry to meet face-to-face with exclusive Scottish businesses and brands, SR:D enables new connections, collaborations and clients for Scottish design, propelling careers and bringing local skills and making into mainstream consciousness.

Perfect for students, graduates, industry and the entrepreneurial-minded, SR:D’s jam-packed programme will feature fashion elite, interior design experts, creative start-ups and powerful collaborators including cult designer Pam Hogg, Henrik Nielsen of the Danish Fashion Institute, photographer Stew Bryden and menswear designer Kestin Hare.

This year there are three Creative Scotland funded application stands available in the following categories: Menswear, Womenswear, Accessories and Interiors, a total of 12 funded spaces. As part of the prize, winners will be offered a 1-2-1 mentoring session with our expert panel, a free exhibition stand plus a scene on the much anticipated SR:D runway or creative interior design concept.

In addition to this, there are a total of four Creative Scotland award winners in the following categories: Womenswear, Menswear, Interiors and Accessories winning £1000 each to invest in key areas of development such as stands at international shows.

All four winners will also receive 1-2-1 mentoring from panel members as appropriate. Our mentors will guide the winners with a consultation identifying areas of growth and quality within each.

These awards have previously taken Scottish designers to London Fashion Week, Fashion Scout, Scoop International and Clerkenwell Design Week. Launched in 2012, they are part of Scotland Re:Designed’s ongoing promise to secure business relationships and provide new collaborations for Scottish designers, with focus on business and export.

Visit www.scotlandredesigned.com for more information.

Scotland Re:Designed is the national organisation for fashion, accessories and interior designers, providing showrooms and exhibitions, annual awards and runway show calendar and stories, events and business support opportunities. SR:D relies entirely on creative collaboration, sponsorship & donations and to date receives no statutory or regular funding for its work.