Scotland’s first hydrogen taxi takes to the roads

Aberdeen has unveiled Scotland’s first hydrogen taxi.

The Hyundai ix35 hydrogen fuel cell car was granted a private hire taxi licence by Aberdeen City Council last month and has now been handed over to Aberdeen Taxis, the operator which will run the vehicle as a full functioning taxi – just a lot more eco friendly.

The taxi will form part of the Aberdeen Region Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan 2015-2025 which plans to trial a range of vehicles with different users across the region. The taxi joins a fleet of 10 buses, 14 cars (including the taxi) and four vans in the city.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing and infrastructure convener, said: ‘The car, which emits only water vapour, is zero emission and can play a part in improving the air quality of our city.’

Chris Douglas, director of Aberdeen Taxis, said: ‘Aberdeen Taxis have always been dedicated to embracing the newest technology and, alongside the hydrogen taxi, have developed a number of environmentally friendly projects including electric taxis and mobile booking apps.’

The hydrogen taxi was funded by Transport Scotland.

Scottish Government transport minister Humza Yousaf said: ‘I’m delighted that Scotland’s first hydrogen taxi will be transporting customers in Aberdeen and showcasing the benefits that ultra-low emission hydrogen vehicles can bring.

‘Hydrogen fuelled vehicles play an important role in improving air quality and complements our vision for electric vehicles. This announcement reflects our ambitions through the programme for government to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2032.’