Scotland rugby star and award-winning author headline charity fundraiser

Scottish Rugby’s points-record holder Chris Paterson MBE and award-winning author Alexander McCall Smith CBE have joined forces ahead of the Eric Liddell Centre’s inaugural fundraising dinner.

The pair met ahead of the Going for Gold fundraising gala, which is taking place on December 5 at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh, in a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold Olympic hero Eric Liddell’s medals.

The bronze and gold 1924 Olympic medals and medal for participation were on display for the day at the Eric Liddell Centre to launch the dinner which will see a host of special guests come together to raise funds for the major Edinburgh care charity and community hub.

The Eric Liddell Centre is a registered care charity and major community hub which provides a wide range of services for the capital’s community groups with the aim of inspiring, empowering and supporting people of all ages.

Along with Chris Paterson and Alexander McCall Smith, comedian and columnist Susan Morrison will be compering, St Mary’s Music School will provide evening entertainment and a silent and online auction will help raise funds for the centre to increase its wide range of services for Edinburgh’s community groups.

Chris Paterson said ‘Being part of the Eric Liddell Centre’s inaugural fundraising gala is a privilege. Eric Liddell was an Olympic hero, as well as winning seven international caps for Scotland, so to be able to keep his name alive and be part of an evening where we can raise money to keep it going, is fantastic.

‘It’s going to be a great night for a great cause and I can’t wait to meet all the guests on the evening and help the centre raise funds to sustain its inspiring work in communities.’

The Eric Liddell Centre is a registered care charity that specialises in care for the elderly and dementia services with the aim of support people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Alexander McCall Smith added: ‘Every single day the Eric Liddell Centre helps people with dementia. Every single day the staff in this wonderful place support the carers who look after them. And if that were not enough, at the same time the Centre hosts a whole raft of community activities for all ages.

‘The dinner will help all this to continue – and to grow. A good dinner, tempting prizes, entertainment – this should be a fine occasion, for the very best of causes.’

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Centre, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce our inaugural fundraising gala. We want to continue inspiring, empowering and supporting people of all ages and look forward to welcoming everyone along for the dinner next month.

‘The evening itself is set to be exceptional. We have an array of special guests, evening entertainment and some first-class auction items that we hope will help raise money to allow us to continue to grow and expand the services we offer across the city.’

To purchase tickets to the event, or place a bid ahead of the auction, visit: www.goingforgold.ericliddell.org