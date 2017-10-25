Safer streets for visitors and residents in Stirling

Posted on

Visitors and residents in Stirling will feel safer after the city increased its CCTV coverage.

Stirling Council has reaffirmed its commitment to public safety through the installation and upgrade of CCTV across the Stirling area and partnership working with Police Scotland.

At the council’s public safety committee meeting this week, councillors heard that since 2015, the local authority has installed 33 new fixed public space CCTV cameras.

The devices have been fitted throughout the city centre, with an additional camera being fitted in Murray Place, to ensure public safety.

The council has also invested in six re-deployable cameras which provide greater flexibility to the safer communities team to work on a more intelligence led way.

During Monday’s public safety committee meeting, councillors welcomed plans to further upgrade CCTV provisions within the city’s bus station and park and pide sites onto the digital system.

A number of existing cameras have already been upgraded to feed into the council’s CCTV digital platform, which is monitored by trained staff within Customer First. This CCTV control room enhances work by Stirling Council with partners including Police Scotland.

Public safety convenor Maureen Bennison said: ‘It’s really fantastic to see that the hard work of our safer communities team is paying off.

‘With upgraded equipment now in place across the Stirling area, along with new re-deployable cameras on standby, we can confidently say that we are more equipped than ever to make sure the Stirling area remains a safe and secure place to live.

‘Going forward, we will continue to review CCTV provisions within the Stirling area, and I look forward to the continuation of our strong partnership with Police Scotland.’