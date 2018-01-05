Robert Burns musical is coming to Edinburgh theatre

Posted on

A musical celebrating the life of Scotland’s national bard is coming to Edinburgh.

Fresh from a record run in the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Captivate Theatre proudly presents Rabbie, the musical on the life of Robert Burns.

Written by the late Andrew Dallmeyer, one of Scotland’s leading dramatists and three-time Fringe First Award winner, this big bold brash musical distills the essence of Burns’ life and his paradoxical personality through his poetry, music and poignant wit.

The award-winning Captivate Theatre is probably Edinburgh’s leading musical theatre company, and put on seven different musicals in last year’s Fringe, including Les Miserables.

Professor David Purdie, editor of the Burns’ Encyclopaedia, said the show is: ‘A unique opportunity for the young, and not so young, from all over the world to reflect on the life, words and music of our greatest poet – and national treasure.’

It will be performed at the Basement Theatre, 204 Rose Street, just beside Charlotte Square, from 23-28 January. The performances begin at 7pm, and run for two hours, with an interval.

Tickets are £15 (£14 concession) and available by clicking HERE.