Hotel Review: The Hoxton, Edinburgh

Grant Dickie paid a visit to The Hoxton, a new face in the Edinburgh hotel scene, to see just what was on offer.

Turn up Grosvenor Street by Haymarket train station and you’ll find The Hoxton Edinburgh on the site of the former Edinburgh Grosvenor hotel.

Perfectly placed away from the hustle and bustle of the main route connecting Haymarket and Princes Street, The Hoxton is still within walking distance of everything you would want in the very heart of Edinburgh, while also offering easy access to the many bars and restaurants in the Haymarket area.

Encompassing several old townhouses, The Hoxton offers a warm welcome from the moment you step through the door.

After checking in, I took the lift up to the second floor, eager to see what the room had in store. Stepping from the lift you are met with sprawling corridors, running parallel to the street, decorated beautifully in cosy tones.

I was staying in a Roomy Up, a room of ample size for two guests with a king-size bed, desk area, clothes storage, mini-fridge, small coffee table and chair.

The Georgian-inspired decor that matches the neighbourhood is clear in the rooms, perfectly blending more traditional flourishes with modern execution and warm, welcoming colours.

Since I had just finished a long day at work, before even unpacking my bag, I wanted to test the shower.

The bathroom was decorated simply in black and white, continuing the blend of traditional and modern found in the bedroom.

I was glad to find the option to use only the over-mirror lights instead of the one on the ceiling as I’m someone who prefers a gentler light and those on bathroom ceilings can often be quite harsh. Everything needed for a refreshing shower was provided.

The evening was enjoyed downstairs in the lounge area; I found a nice comfy armchair in the corner by some bookshelves and lamplight perfect for reading. This area of the hotel was furnished with armchairs, sofas, lamps, plants and books, really giving that feeling you were sitting in someone’s inviting living room rather than a standard hotel lounge.

As I read my book in the relaxing atmosphere, I opted to try some of the fare from The Hoxton’s cocktail menu.

First up was the Strawberry Picante. Similar to a spicy margarita, the subtle nip of the spice on the lips and tongue of the Salsa Macha washed Herradura Plata is complimented by the strawberry, lime and agave.

This was followed by an Ultra White Negroni. With a creamier mouthfeel, the gin and vermouth kept the cocktail tasting strong, while this was balanced by the sweeter Creme de Cacao and undercut by the sharpness of the splash of white balsamic.

Both cocktails were delicious and well made, I would recommend trying some out if you are considering a drink before or after dinner.

It was time to retire to my room and crawl into the big comfortable bed. It is fair to say I slept like a baby and heard no noise from outside my room.

Before checking out in the morning, it was time for breakfast. I was sat in the comfy banquette by the large windows facing the street and allowing in all of the morning light. I chose the eggs royale with a latte.

Breakfast arrived, well presented and a good portion size. The smoked salmon tasted divine and fresh. I can’t resist the combo of poached eggs, smoked salmon and hollandaise sauce. A lovely way to end the stay.

The Hoxton is a perfect choice for a stay in Edinburgh due to its situation and the lovely experience you will have while staying in the beautiful hotel.

You’ll want to try and juggle spending some time in the hotel as well as out and about in the city.

For more information, to check the current room rates and to book, visit https://thehoxton.com/edinburgh/

