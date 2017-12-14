Retirement in the Scottish countryside is a tempting option

Posted on

With retirement potentially lasting 30 years or more, it’s important to make sure the place you decide to live is the right choice for you.

If you crave a village situation and rural retreat then a retirement spent in the Scottish countryside, with a magnificent walled garden and a 50-acre estate to enjoy, Auchlochan Garden Village might be the perfect option.

This is undoubtedly one of the major perks of making a home in one of Auchlochan’s retirement living properties; residents like to point out how much they enjoy waking up to a view of the picturesque lakes and gardens right on their doorstep.

Retirement living complexes are becoming an increasingly popular choice for retirees for many reasons, not least the strong sense of community and hassle-free living.

For people thinking about this next step in their lives, it’s important to find a community where the facilities on offer are a perfect fit.

At Auchlochan, near Lesmahagow in South Lanarkshire, there are lots of activities to help residents enjoy their retirement. With access to an on-site bistro, hair salon, clubs and social groups – such as bowls, fishing, choir and regular trips out and about – the village caters for people with different tastes and interests.

Auchlochan have a variety of properties within the village and can offer purchase, joint ownership or rental terms.

Cottages and apartments provide the perfect rural idyll without ever having to feel isolated. For peace of mind of a different kind, Auchlochan also offer care home facilities within the village.

Auchlochan retirement living comes with comprehensive provision of care, security and respect, so come and look around and see if it is the perfect choice for you.

For more information call 01555 42109 or click HERE.