Red velvet cupcakes will boost Scottish Poppy Appeal

An Edinburgh bakery has launched a new poppy cupcake for Remembrance Sunday, with all proceeds being donated to the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

The red velvet poppy cupcake costs £2.50 and can be purchased from Cuckoo’s Bakery at their Dundas Street and Bruntsfield Place stores as well as Harvey Nichols. The Poppy cupcake is available from Thursday, November 9, until Sunday, November 11.

Winner of ‘Best Cake in Scotland’ for four years running, Cuckoo’s Bakery specialises in uniquely designed cupcakes and celebration layer cakes, with only the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients used to craft the freshest most flavoursome cakes.

Husband and wife duo Thomas and Joanna Partridge bought Cuckoo’s Bakery in June 2017, bringing innovative ideas to the business.

Thomas Partridge, owner of Cuckoo’s Bakery, said: ‘We wanted to find a creative way to raise funds and show our support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

‘The Scottish Poppy Appeal does fantastic work supporting the armed forces community, and we’re encouraging all of our customers to help us raise as much money as possible.’