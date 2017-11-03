Red Hot Chilli Pipers to headline Stirling light switch on

Posted on

Stirling is ready to bring some festive glitz to the city as it gets ready for its winter festival.

This year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, bringing festive sparkle to residents and increasing visitors to Stirling throughout November and December.

Working in collaboration with partners throughout the city, the campaign will showcase Stirling as the perfect place to visit for festive fun, with great shopping, superb eating and drinking, a jam-packed events programme and a spectacular Christmas Lights Switch On, with special guests the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Councillor Scott Farmer, leader of Stirling Council, said: ‘Building on the success of previous years, this year’s festive offering is shaping up to be the most exciting yet, with an outstanding programme of events and free entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

‘Stirling’s festive celebrations will mark the start of a big year of events for Stirling in 2018, and we have exciting and ambitious plans that will be announced shortly.

‘There really is no better place to enjoy this special time of year.’

The festive celebrations officially kick off in Stirling city centre at 2pm on Sunday, November 19, with a range of musical and festive entertainment.

The city will welcome the return of the Stirling Santa Parade, with Santa and his reindeer outside the Albert Halls at 2pm, ready to set off through the city centre, finishing at Santa’s Christmas home inside the Thistles shopping centre.

The Central FM Radio Roadshow will be keeping everybody entertained with festive tunes from the foot of King Street from 2.10pm onwards. As well as competitions and giveaways, there will be live performances from a range of different musicians including Alix Muir and Little Mix tribute group – Little Fix, to keep all ages entertained, right up until the big Christmas lights switch on at 5pm with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who will continue with the entertainment until 5.40pm.

A spokesperson for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers said: ‘This is the Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ 15th Anniversary year and we can’t think of a better place to be than with our friends in Stirling as they switch on their Christmas lights.

‘It’s an honour to be asked to do this in such a special year for us.

‘We have always had the most amazing welcome from the people of Stirling on the many occasions we have visited over the past 15 years and we hope to bring some of our world famous Chilli heat to what is likely to be a cold winter’s day.’

The Stirling Winter Festival campaign is also supported by a dedicated website www.stirlingwinterfestival.com where residents and visitors can stay up-to-date with festive activity that is taking place in Stirling’s city centre and surrounding areas, including soon to be released details of Stirling’s Hogmanay.