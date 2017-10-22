Reading with Dogs scheme gets a pet on the back

Posted on

Bannockburn Primary has been exploring an innovative use of therapets through pilot project Reading with Dogs in a bid to support their pupils’ education and wellbeing.

The school has welcomed lovely dogs Dylan and Scruffy, along with their owners Elspeth and Anne-Marie to the school on a weekly basis as part of a successful two-year partnership between the school and charity Canine Concern Scotland, writes Imogen Lovie.

The two dogs have worked with over 20 pupils to develop their confidence and ability in reading by taking part in short sessions where youngsters read to the animals. Pupils reported feeling calmer and having more confidence in their reading ability.

A Primary 7 pupil, James Malcolmson (11), said: “I love reading with the dogs because if I make a mistake, they don’t judge me or try to correct me, they just let me read. It makes me feel calm and relaxed, and helps me to get better at reading out loud.”

The programme has been led by Sacha Oates, principal teacher at the school, who said: “I feel very privileged to be part of such an exciting and innovative project. Increasing wellbeing and self-confidence in our learners here at Bannockburn Primary is an integral part of our journey towards closing the attainment gap. Being able to witness for myself the significant impact that this experience has made on our young learners is extremely rewarding.”

During the committee’s latest meeting, councillors met fully licenced therapet, Briggs. The pilot which originally began in 2015 has now been extended to include Riggs visiting the school on a daily basis to support learning across literary, health and wellbeing.

Education convenor Susan McGill said: “We are always looking for new and exciting ways to improve learning experiences for children across the Stirling area so I very much commend staff at Bannockburn Primary for having the initiative to introduce therapets at their school.

“Their work with Canine Concern Scotland has let to our young learners being able to develop their reading within a calm, relaxed and supportive learning environment. I look forward to seeing how this programme will continue to grow and benefit our children.”