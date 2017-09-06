R&B Distillers set to open distillery on the Isle of Raasay

Posted on

on this small Hebridean island. R&B Distillers are bringing this traditional Scottish craft to an unchartered whisky region, harnessing the raw elements of the unique terroir to create the first Raasay Scotch, which will be ready to drink from 2020. On Saturday 16 September, whisky makers R&B Distillers will officially open the Isle of Raasay Distillery, the first (legal) whisky distilleryon this small Hebridean island. R&B Distillers are bringing this traditional Scottish craft to an unchartered whisky region, harnessing the raw elements of the unique terroir to create the firstRaasay Scotchwhich will be ready to drink from 2020.

Co-founders Alasdair Day and Bill Dobbie are realising a dream to make whisky in this uncommon location. Alasdair Day describes the uniqueness project: ‘It is the location; an island off an island with complex geology, water and island climate with probably the best views form any distillery in Scotland, that makes Raasay ideal for our innovative Scotch whisky distillery.’

Raasay is a small island, only fourteen miles in length, situated off the East coast of Skye. The island’s 120 residents have watched eagerly as this disused Gothic villa hotel, Borodale House, has been transformed by ABIR architects into the new distillery, adjacent visitors’ centre and Na Tùsairean Club members’ accommodation.

In July 2017 R&B announced the distillery team who will be integral to whisky production: the team is comprised of: Norman Gillies, an island resident; Iain Robertson, a young distilling graduate; and Chris Anderson, a master distiller with decades of whisky prowess.