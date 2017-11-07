Public can have their say to honour figures from Scotland’s proud past

Posted on

The Scottish public which figures from history they would like to see celebrated with a commemorative plaque.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has opened up nominations for the national commemorative plaque scheme.

Now in its sixth year, the scheme has seen diverse figures from Scottish history remembered – from famous inventors like James Watt and John Logie Baird, to artists such as Joan Eardley and prominent sportsmen such golfer as Willie Park Snr.

Famous Scots are nominated by the public using an online form, then celebrated by the installation of a bronze plaque on a building connected with their achievements. The scheme celebrates the link between person and building and emphasises the social and human element of local architecture.

Anyone whose life and achievements have made a significant difference to Scotland and its people will be considered for the scheme and recipients may also include people who have gained international recognition for their impact and accomplishments.

Martin Ross, development manager for Historic Environment Scotland said: ‘The scheme celebrates significant persons from history by highlighting the link between them and a building connected with their work or life. This highlights not only biographical aspect of the person in recognition, but gives insight into social history and to local architecture also.

‘In previous years we have received applications for some diverse and significant members of Scottish society, as well as a few less-celebrated, but just as important, individuals and groups.

‘Plaques have been made to recognise the contribution of famous writers, explorers, inventors, artists, politicians and drivers of social change. We look forward to this year’s recommendations.’

This year is again an open theme, meaning that nominations will be accepted for any persons whose life and achievements have made a significant difference to Scotland and its people, or those who have gained international recognition for their accomplishments.

The closing date for completed submissions is January 31, 2018. An independent panel will then consider all the nominations and select the successful applicants.

Find more information about the scheme and how to submit a nomination by clicking HERE.