Property of the Month -July

Posted on

Our July Property of the Month is the fabulous Dean House in North Queensferry.

Situated on the foreshore overlooking a triple SSI and World Heritage Site, this four-bedroom modern detached villa offers a unique family home that is truly benefiting of its unrivalled location. Arranged across three levels and over 4,000 square feet, the architect-designed villa blends effortlessly into its historic surroundings, and has been finished to an exacting standard throughout using only the finest materials and craftsmanship. The walled, south-facing rear garden has been beautifully landscaped to include a sunny patio, a manicured lawn and a fabulous decked seating area with endless, panoramic views across the Forth Estuary and beyond.

Selling Agent: Cullerton’s

Tel: 0131 225 5007

Offers over: £825,000