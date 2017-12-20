Property of the month: Beechmount House offers a stunning opportunity for £4.5million

Posted on

A spectacular 19th century mansion and private estate with potential for restoration to form one of the finest houses in Scotland in on the market.

Rettie and Co and Scarlett Land and Development are the joint agent for Beechmount House, on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh.It is a spectacular mansion house and private estate with gate lodge and coach house set in approx. 3.25 hectares (8.0 acres) of private grounds with commanding views over the City of Edinburgh and the Pentland Hills to the south.

There is potential for restoration to form one of the finest houses in Scotland.

Beechmount House dates from 1900 and was designed by John Watson as a private residence for Sir George Anderson, treasurer of the Bank of Scotland from 1889 to 1916.

Sir George intended Beechmount House to be used by the bank as a residence for future Treasurers. However, Lady Anderson bequeathed the house and estate to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be used as a convalescence home for officers injured in the First World War. Beechmount House remained in public ownership until being restored as residential apartments in the early 1990s.

The estate comprises Beechmount House, gate lodge, coach house and grounds with all of the buildings and the boundary walls being Category B listed by Historic Scotland for their architectural importance.

Notable historic features within Beechmount House include a rusticated entrance porch, tower with viewing platform, detailed cornicing, Ionic columns, Corinthian columns, marble fireplaces and a grand Imperial staircase with impressive stained glass window.

Beechmount House is approached via a private drive which rises from Corstorphine Road through impressive ashlar gate piers. A long tree lined driveway passes the gate lodge before winding up Corstorphine Hill to Beechmount House and beyond to the Coach house. The high surrounding wall, long drive and the Gate Lodge ensure that the residents of Beechmount House enjoy privacy and security.

Internally Beechmount House retains a number of period features and a generous mix of accommodation ranging from grand rooms suitable for formal entertaining to less formal family rooms. Of particular note is the formal ball room on the ground floor, the drawing room on the second floor with magnificent views towards the Pentlands and over Edinburgh; and the impressive imperial staircase dominating the hall and providing access to the upper floor.

To the rear of Beechmount House is the former staff wing which has been extended and altered as part of the property’s former use as a convalescence home.

The staff wing is currently occupied by short term rental tenants and produces an income of approximately £61,000 per annum. The staff wing offers the opportunity for renovation as part of the restoration of the wider estate or conversion to alternative uses.

Planning consent has been granted for alterations and change of use to form a 46 suite boutique hotel. May also be suitable for senior assisted living, wedding venue or care home use (subject to planning).

The property has a guide price of £4.5million.

For more details, click HERE, or contact James Whitson at Rettie and Co on 0131 624 9068, or Will Scarlett on 07768 146 642.