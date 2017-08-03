Property of the Month – August

Posted on

Our August Property of the Month is Coul Estate, by Auchterarder, Perthshire

Coul is a delightful estate extending to some 70.15 acres, commanding outstanding views both to the north and south and is centered on a charming C-listed Georgian house. There are two estate cottages, a beautifully presented traditional stable block to the south, a range of traditional outbuildings and a timber barn. The gardens and surrounding land at Coul provide a haven for a variety of wildlife including red squirrels, pheasant, woodcock, snipe, deer and pine martens. The estate is perfectly located, benefitting from a beautifully rural, idyllic and secluded setting, yet is very accessible for the popular town of Auchterarder, the city of Perth and the A9.

Selling Agent: Galbraith

Tel: 01738 451111

Offers over: £1,375,000