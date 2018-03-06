Old school site is up for sale ready for a revamp – but plans are wanted for the buildings

Posted on

A former school site is to be made available for sale – but the plan is that new buyers will retain the old buildings.

The former Victoria Road School in Torry is to be placed on the open market by Aberdeen City Council – with the aim that prospective buyers retain existing buildings.

The approach was agreed by members this week.

The decision followed councillors hearing from members of the Torry Development Trust to consider options for the vacant property.

Members of the Finance, Policy and Resources Committee had previously considered a report recommending the council cleared the site, including the demolition of the disused school building, to enhance the prospects of attracting a buyer for the land.

But a different approach was agreed at a full council meeting – with the aim of retaining the traditional school buildings in any future redevelopment of the site.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader, said: ‘Full council has agreed the recommendation that the site is placed on the open market with the clear intention of retaining as many of the existing traditional school buildings as possible.

‘This different approach takes into account the strong feelings which have been expressed by the community in Torry.

‘We recognise Victoria Road School is part of Torry’s story and are demonstrating our will to preserve that built heritage if at all possible.

‘The marketing of the site in this way will give us a clear indication of whether there is a viable proposal for its sale on this basis.

‘We have engaged with the Torry Development Trust throughout the process and will continue to do so. Through the open marketing of the site there remains an opportunity for the Trust to take forward its plan for the site.’

Previous plans for private housing development at the location fell through in 2017 after the proposed scheme was refused planning permission. Campaigners in the area opposed the plans.

The outcome of the new marketing exercise will be brought back to the appropriate committee after the summer recess.