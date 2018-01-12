Highfield offers impressive living with private gardens

Posted on

A handsome traditional home on the edge of Crieff conservation village is now available.

Highfield, in Willoughby Street, Muthill, is presented to the market by Savills.

Highfield is a handsome family house believed to be Edwardian and situated on the eastern edge of Muthill. The house is set in a well established L-shaped garden with mature shrubs that give the property privacy and amenity.

A pedestrian gate from Willoughby Street leads up to the front door of Highfield.

Inside there is a vestibule and glazed inner door opening to the reception hall. A timber floor runs through the hall and into both the dining room and drawing room at the front of the house.

These two formal rooms both have double sash and case windows facing the front garden as well as fireplaces with wood burning stoves.

Behind the dining room is a cosy sitting room with an open fire and fitted bookshelves. In all these rooms the original timber doors, facings, skirtings and window panels have been beautifully preserved and give the front of the house attractive traditional character.

The front hall narrows and passes behind the stairs to the rear of the house where there is a modern fitted kitchen and a series of useful utility rooms including a boot room complete with fitted wine racks, a WC and a utility room with the boiler, a sink, storage and space for a washing machine and freezers. The rear of the house is floored in slate.

A thoughtfully designed modern kitchen has floor to ceiling units making the very best of all available storage space. It is well lit with recessed ceiling lights and has two waist height ovens as well as a five ring gas hob.

Perhaps the most impressive room at Highfield is the conservatory which is accessible from both the kitchen and the drawing room. The conservatory is a wonderfully versatile room that is ideal for entertaining. Double doors lead directly onto the garden.

The original pitch pine staircase rises to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms each with an en suite shower room and views over the front of the house and up to the hills beyond Crieff. Two smaller double bedrooms enjoy views of the garden and share a family bathroom.

Highfield is set in about 0.55 acres of garden which has been thoughtfully landscaped so that the conservatory opens onto an expanse of level lawn with a children’s play area, orchard and wildflower garden below. A bloc paved terrace complete with ornamental pond, wraps around the rear of the house providing a sheltered south facing area for sitting out in the summer.

A timber paling fence divides this section of the garden from the gravel parking area. Beyond this is the working end of the garden with greenhouse, garden shed, wood shed, fruit cages and raised beds.

One of Highfield’s key assets is a substantial outbuilding which houses a double garage, a workshop and an office complete with kitchenette and WC.

Situated on the edge of the village, Highfield has lovely rural surroundings as well as being within easy walking distance of the village amenities.

These include a grocery shop, post office, garage and petrol station as well as The Barley Bree, an award winning gastropub. The village has an active and friendly community focused around its primary school, church and village hall. Muthill has appealing historical character with the ruins of a 15th century parish church in its centre, a pretty village green and over 100 listed buildings. It is set amidst a backdrop of agricultural and park land belonging to Drummond Estates, and Drummond Castle with its magnificent Italianate gardens is about two miles away.

Some of Scotland’s best private schooling is in the area with Ardvreck and Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, and Strathallan, Kilgraston and Glenalmond all within easy driving distance. Gleneagles Hotel and its golf courses are only about six miles south. More locally, there is a nine hole golf course in Muthill as well as courses at Crieff, Comrie and St Fillans.

The area is popular amongst those who enjoy country sports with pheasant and partridge shooting available on nearby estates.

Salmon fishing takes place locally on the rivers Earn, Tay and Isla while several local lochs offer trout fishing. Various water sports such as water skiing and boating are available at Loch Earn.

Offers Over £495,000

For more information click HERE.