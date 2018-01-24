Gilchristland is an ace property with its own tennis court

Posted on

A superb small estate has come onto the market in Dumfries and Galloway.

Gilchristland is situated in the Nith valley south east of Thornhill.

The accommodation, presented by Galbraith, in the modern country house comprises four reception rooms, five double bedrooms, with a two bedroom attic flat.

Outside is a former walled garden, lawns, planted borders and a tennis court, while outbuildings feature a home office, garage, games room with kitchenette and WC.

There are a range of traditional farm buildings, including stables, with partial grazing land and woodland, as well as a duck pond.

Gilchristland is a wonderful small rural estate which extends to approximately 62 acres.

The house is a large farmhouse with superb views overlooking the Nith Valley and surrounding woodland. There are a number of traditional buildings arranged around a courtyard with a home office, and a games room with kitchenette which could be adapted to secondary accommodation (subject to the necessary consents).

Gilchristland house sits in a southerly elevation at the end of the long winding drive overlooking the former walled garden, tennis court, paddock and woodland beyond. The house constructed in circa 1960 and internally has the feel of a traditional country house in both scale and layout.

The house presents a wonderful family home, and has undergone various improvements including moving the kitchen to a larger room to create a large open plan kitchen/family room. The house could easily be subject to a basic, or thorough, refurbishment to prepare it for the next generation.

Gilchristland is located approximately five miles to the south east of the village of Thornhill, with elevated uninterrupted views over the Nith Valley (a designated regional scenic area).

It is accessed from the A76 on an excellent resurfaced public road to the entrance of the long driveway. The driveway climbs up through mature oak which is adorned with bluebells in the spring. The drive is lined with large rhododendrons and seasonal snowdrops, daffodils and summer foliage.

Nearby Thornhill is an attractive and bustling village well known for its individual shops and boutiques. Surrounded by beautiful countryside, the village provides a wide range of amenities including hotels, tea rooms, bank, library, community centre, tennis and squash courts, health centre, pharmacy and a variety of shops. Thornhill has a well-regarded primary school and is also home to Wallace Hall Academy recognised nationally as a secondary School of Ambition.

Further south, the regional capital of Dumfries provides a wider range of schools, shops, retail outlets, and other services including a brand new hospital opening in December 2017. The Crichton Campus is home to the southern campuses of both the University of Glasgow and the University of the West of Scotland, offering a variety of undergraduate degree courses.

The agents are looking for offers over £750,000.

