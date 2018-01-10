B-listed coachhouse conversion at the heart of a conservation village

Posted on

A category B listed building at the heart of a beautiful Scottish conservation village is now available to buy.

Presented to the market by Galbraith, Loanfoot is house of great character and charm situated in the heart of Skirling, in the Scottish Borders.

The property was formerly a coaching inn and has many period features including working shutters in all rooms.

Loanfoot is built predominantly of stone under a pitched slate roof and sits on the edge of the village green. The accommodation includes a hall, sitting room with working fire, dining/kitchen with Rayburn, studio and conservatory.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, a single bedroom, bathroom and separate toilet. There are working window shutters in all the rooms. To the rear there is a gravelled drive leading to the house and car port.

Three outhouses with running water offer potential for conversion to additional accommodation, subject to the necessary consents. Small garden area with plants and shrubs.

Loanfoot, the ‘coaching inn’, was built by the Noble family, who in fact built and rebuilt much of the village using stone from Skirling Castle which had been demolished in 1568. The Piper’s Stone from the castle is on the front of Loanfoot House.

The drove roads provided the customers for the inn seeking warmth, food and shelter and the well at Loanfoot, the water for both animal and human inmates. The oldest part of Loanfoot, the inn, is now a studio and upstairs a bedroom.

An important event which would find the inn at its busiest was Skirling fair on the village green, a regular happening until 1864. Loanfoot became a farm in the middle of the 19th century and run by John Noble, whose father had it as an inn from 1782. The farm thrived until 1970’s when the house and steading were sold to the present owner, the second owner in 300 years.

The pretty conservation village of Skirling is located 15 miles to the west of Peebles and about three miles from the market town of Biggar. Skirling has a village hall and a thriving local community.

The surrounding countryside, with its beautiful scenery and rolling hills, offers ample opportunity for outdoor pursuits.

The property has a guide price of £300,000.

For more information, click HERE.