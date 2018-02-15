The magnificent seven bedrooms in a stunning Scottish property

Posted on

A beautifully presented seven bedroom home is for sale in the Scottish Borders.

Knight Frank present Springhill, a Georgian detached house with a two bedroom cottage, stable courtyard, outbuildings and two paddocks.

The house has three reception rooms, kitchen, reading/music room, seven bedrooms and five bath/shower rooms.

Springhill was originally built in 1795 with an Edwardian extension added to the rear of the house soon after the turn of the last century.

Springhill’s location was carefully chosen to ensure that it could make the most of the views over the Tweed and the valley beyond. Consequently the site is very private, being surrounded by mature policies and specimen trees.

The house has a southerly aspect and is approached down a sweeping gravel drive, through stone gate pillars to a semi-circular parking area at the front of the house, with stone steps and iron balustrades leading up to the front door.

The house contains many of the original interior decorative features that include ornate plasterwork, an elegant staircase, working shutters, large doorways (with original Georgian doors, door handles and finger plates), marble fireplaces and corridors.

All the rooms have plenty of light due to the large (in some places Venetian) windows. The accommodation is generously proportioned and flows well with a sensible layout. Of particular note are the public rooms which are especially handsome.

The bedrooms are spacious and there are a good number of bathrooms. The reading/music room can be used as a spare bedroom.

The principal accommodation has been significantly refurbished in recent years whilst the secondary accommodation on the garden floor could, subject to obtaining the necessary consents, be completed to create a self-contained flat/annexe/office space.

The grounds total 14.77 acres.

Springhill is located four miles from , with Kelso five miles from the house.

The selling agents will consider offers over £1,250,000.

For more information, click HERE.