Perth’s ‘Cultural Quarter’ is edging closer to completion

Plans to create a ‘Cultural Quarter’ in Perth are continuing apace as the second phase of works is set to come to an end.

The ongoing public realm improvement works to create the area in Mill Street are heading into the final straight as the phase two works are due to come to an end this month.

The final phase of the work will see Mill Street closed at Kinnoull Street to allow work to be carried out. A number of projects fall under the ‘Cultural Quarter’ plans, which are being carried out by several bodies.

Perth and Kinross Council are responsible for the Mill Street regeneration works, which have been underway for over two years, to improve the streetscape around a key number of cultural assets in the city – Perth Concert Hall, Perth Museum and Art Gallery and Perth Theatre.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery are shortly about to undergo a renovation.

The original council report from 2015 noted: ‘The proposed enhancements to Mill Street represent the first upgrade to public realm in the centre of Perth since its reinstatement as a city. It demonstrates the aspirations of the council to position Perth as the most desirable place to live, work, visit and invest in Scotland. The Mill Street works has been identified as a priority within the Perth City Plan and achieves the community plan objective of creating a safe and sustainable place for future generations.

‘The targeted investment in the public realm comes after a previous retail-led scheme to regenerate the area failed to materialise. Following the successful conversion of the former Woolworths building, opportunities remain to improve the environment and promote infill development on the south side of Mill Street. This will be achieved through the removal of derelict property and landscaping, and the provision of additional car parking in the short to medium term.

‘The overarching objectives for the works are to improve amenity, enhance the prospects for commercial development, increase pedestrian accessibility and provide additional space for events, markets and outdoor eating and drinking.’

There will be a full closure on Monday, October 16, and Friday, October 20, to allow for resurfacing works, and a partial closure from Tuesday, October 17, to Thursday, October 19.

A diversion will be in place, with access maintained to the car park adjacent to Marks & Spencer. To access the car park on those days, drivers should take access from the George Street end of Mill Street. Delivery access for businesses will be maintained throughout this phase of the works.

Pedestrian access to Mill Street will be maintained throughout the works.

The arrangements for the works have been the subject of prior discussions with neighbouring businesses. Contractors Kilmac Construction will endeavour to keep noise and disruption to a minimum however some disruption should be anticipated while the works are ongoing, and the Council regrets any inconvenience which may arise as a result.