Past masters given a new outing in the 21st century

A rare collection of whisky in vintage casks found in a once-dormant distillery is being released as part of a new collection.

Glenglassaugh, nestled along the coast of northern Scotland in Sandend Bay, has been revived, and this latest collection marks batch three in Glenglassaugh’s rare cask releases, each cask distilled between 1965 and 1986 providing a rare glimpse

into the history of Glenglassaugh.

This step back in time follows the release of Glenglassaugh’s new and intriguing Wood Finish range, which showcases fresh

developments at the distillery since its 2008 revival.

Glenglassaugh master blender Rachel Barrie, said: ‘The eight casks bottled as Glenglassaugh’s rare casks batch three are perfect illustrations of the distillery prior to mothballing in 1986.

‘Aged in oak for between 30 and 50 years, each cask in the series has a unique profile shaped by decades of maturation in our coastal warehouses.

‘Rare casks batch three embodies the sweet and syrupy coastal character for which Glenglassaugh is renowned.

‘From astonishing ripe tropical fruit and caramelised oak in the 1965 hogshead to deep dark fruits of currants, dates and sultanas in the 1968 Pedro Ximenez puncheon; and luscious wild honey, yellow pear and caramelised grape skin in the 1975 Sauternes barrique; each rare cask in batch three highlights the hallmark traits of Glenglassaugh’s syrupy coastal sweetness, spiced by decades spent in oak, by sea and by land.

‘These rare casks embody the richest elements of our motto Per Mare Per Terras and I look forward to sharing these with whisky enthusiasts everywhere.’

Included in batch three are eight expressions:

1965 Cask #3510 / Hogshead / 50 Years Old. Colour: Rich amber.

Nose: Boiled sweets, gentle floral oak, distant notes of tropical fruits and crisp cereal. Palate: Caramelised autumn fruits, hints of peach and mellow citrus notes. A gentle oak balance with a fresh barley background. ABV: 40.1%

1967 Cask #1114-1 / Hogshead / 49 Years Old. Colour: Dark crimson oak. Nose: Sour plums, rich blackcurrant, mellow coffee and dark chocolate. Palate: Red berry compote, crisp cranberry, hints of leather and plum skin through stewed barley. ABV: 42.7%

1968 Cask #2230 / Pedro Ximenez Sherry Puncheon / 47 Years Old. Colour: Golden amber. Nose: Gentle notes of dates and blackcurrants, dark chocolate fondant and fresh black peppercorns. Palate: Sun dried raisins and golden sultanas, a dusting of cocoa, hints of walnut loaf and delicate oak. ABV: 46.1%

1972 Cask #1721 / Massandra Sherry / 44 Years Old. Colour: Dark amber. Nose: Rich prunes and ripe figs, brittle toffee, white pepper and mixed peel. Palate: Dark Mediterranean fruits, gentle vanilla pod, a dusting of nutmeg, dark chocolate and caramelised orange. ABV: 42.4%

1973 Cask #5638 / Bourbon Barrel / 42 Years Old. Colour: Antique gold. Nose: Roasted orchard fruits, rich vanilla pods, gentle cinnamon and stem ginger. Palate: Poached yellow pears, mellow five spice, hints of hazelnut and a dry cedar box background. ABV: 40.6%

1975 Cask #1277-1 / Sauternes Hogshead / 41 Years Old. Colour: Rich gold. Nose: Hints of wild honey, white pepper spice, yellow pear, apricot preserve and barley sugars. Palate: Caramelised orchard fruits, warm oak, cinnamon spice, grape skin and rich sweet barley. ABV: 50.5%

1978 Cask #2343 / Pedro Ximenez Sherry Puncheon / 38 Years Old. Colour: Rich polished red wood. Nose: Gentle cedar wood, honeycomb, red summer fruits and a hint of rich marmalade. Palate: Fresh red grape, ripe gooseberry, a dusting of muscovado sugar and delicate orange blossom. ABV: 42.5%

1986 Cask #1393 / Pedro Ximenez Sherry Puncheon / 30 Years Old. Colour: Golden mahogany. Nose: Dark chocolate, red grape, blackcurrants, black pepper and a floral oak spice. Palate: Fresh plum syrup, heather honey, gentle chocolate notes, candied ginger and soft barley sugar. ABV: 42.6%