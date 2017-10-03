Outstanding show of work from Turner Prize-nominated artist

Posted on

A solo exhibition by Turner Prize-shortlisted artist Nathan Coley is currently on show in East Ayrshire.

The show of his work is running at the main gallery at the Dick Institute in Kilmarnock.

One of the UK’s best-known artists, Glasgow-based Coley has exhibited widely in the UK and Europe with both gallery-based and publicly-situated artworks.

His practice focuses on how political and religious ideologies come to shape and determine our built environment.

For this exhibition of recently commissioned work for the Dick Institute, Coley has produced a site-specific sculptural installation in response to the architectural and social context of the building.

Here, the work explores ideologies through language and how they come to be interpreted over time according to different locations, contexts and personal perspectives.

Nathan Coley – PALACE runs until Saturday, December 23, from 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1pm to 8pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The same venue’s Young People’s Gallery has opened its doors for a brand new exhibition entitled ‘I Am Here’.

Earlier this year, East Ayrshire Leisure’s Cultural Development team delivered a programme for children and young people in partnership with National Museums Scotland and working with O-PiN jewellery makers and educators.

The project ran in conjunction with I Am Here, a Crafts Council touring exhibition of contemporary jewellery design at the Dick Institute, with the young people experimenting with a range of jewellery making techniques and materials.

The works which will be on display at this new exhibition were created by the children and young people during the project, and were previously showcased at the National Museum of Scotland in June.

The free exhibition runs until Saturday, November 25.