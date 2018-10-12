Young farmers’ woolly thinking art is a real winner

Bale art depicting a colourful scene of shepherds and their sheep has been declared the best in Scotland after winning a national competition for young farmers.

People across Scotland have been enjoying a wide range of works of art creating using straw bales around the country with a total of 53 young farmers clubs taking part in the national competition.

Stirling, Strathendrick and Strathkelvin (SSS) Young Farmers’ Club from Clyde and Central District emerged triumphant, beating stiff competition as the young farmers showed off their creative talents.

This year, the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC) were responding to a challenge set by Quality Meat Scotland to raise awareness of the Scotch Lamb PGI brand.

As well as celebrating Scotch Lamb, the art will help raise money for children across Scotland, with the public encouraged to donate to the STV Children’s Appeal by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/baleart2018.

John Graham of SSS Young Farmers’ Club said: ‘We’re hugely proud of the club for creating such an eye-catching work of bale art which we thought really captured the brief of celebrating Scotch Lamb as well as Scotland’s farming industry.

‘It was a lot of fun to work on and we enjoyed seeing the creations from around Scotland.’

The winner was selected out of a total of six finalists, with TV presenter Lorraine Kelly – a supporter of the Scottish farming industry and trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal – making the difficult decision.

Lorraine said: ‘Judging the bale art competition is one of the highlights of my year – I’m always blown away by the level of talent our Scottish farmers have.

‘Very well done to everyone involved, and congratulations to our overall winner.’

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications for Quality Meat Scotland, said: ‘Huge congratulations to the young farmers of Stirling, Strathendrick and Strathkelvin Club for their innovative bale art talent.

‘The artwork perfectly complements the Scotch Lamb PGI brand and helps bring the work of Scotland’s young farmers to a national stage during the Year of Young People.’

The timing of the bale art challenge coincides with QMS’s 10-week campaign to get the country enjoying more Scotch Lamb which, following £200,000 of funding from the Scottish Government, includes TV advertising alongside radio, print and billboard.