World Otter Day marked by Skye hotels

THREE Skye hotels are marking today’s World Otter Day by pledging their support to the International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF), which is based on the island.

Guests at Duisdale, Skeabost, and Skeabost – which are run by the Sonas Hotel Collection – will be able to buy otter soft toys made from recycled plastic bottles.

Sonas will donate £2 from each sale to the fund, which runs a rehabilitation and release centre at Broadford.

The charity has cared for more than 220 otters from throughout the UK and Ireland at its centre, and has worked in countries in Africa, Asia, and South America.

Anne Gracie, owner of the Sonas Hotel Collection, said: “Otters are a magnificent part of the abundance of wildlife [that] can be viewed on our beautiful island and are a major attraction for visitors and residents alike.

“We are proud to be playing our part in safeguarding them while contributing to a sustainable future for the planet.”

Grace Yoxon, director of the IOSF, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sonas.

“Otters use both land and water so they are ideal environmental indicators.

“Their conservation ensures healthy environments for all species, including our own, but they are threatened by the decline of wetlands around the world, pollution and loss of habitat.”

