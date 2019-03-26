Saving Scotland’s wildlife – on screen every week

The real-life stories of Scottish animals in need are continuing each week.

Each Monday night, BBC Scotland shows Born to Be Wild, a 10-part series looking at the work of the Scottish SPCA.

The fourth episode of the series was shown last night on BBC Scotland, concentrating on squirrels.

It showed the SSPCA team receive a delivery of a nest of orphaned red squirrel kits, who will need careful looking after if they’re to survive and grow into adult red squirrels, fit for release.

The centre’s head vet, Romain Pizzi, uses an ancient falconer’s trick to get an injured bird flying again after severe wing damage.

Head of the bird unit, Lorraine, has to work round the clock to give a day old orphaned sparrow a chance of life.

Previous episodes have features pine martens, foxes and badgers.

Click HERE to see all episodes.