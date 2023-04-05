Scots want ‘wilder’ national parks

A MAJORITY of Scots want our national parks to be “wilder”, according to a survey by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance.

An opinion poll conducted by market research agency Survation found that 74% of Scots agreed with a call to make national parks wilder, while 6% were opposed to the idea.

In February, NatureScot – the public body known previously as Scottish Natural Heritage – advised the Scottish Government to create wilder national parks.

The alliance said “a greater focus on rewilding to help tackle the overlapping nature and climate emergencies is urgently required”.

“We’re urging the Government to listen to its nature agency and the Scottish people, and make nature recovery a primary purpose of our national parks,” said Steve Micklewright, convenor of the Scottish Rewilding Alliance and chief executive of rewilding charity Trees for Life.

“This would ensure these important areas can make a greater contribution to Scotland becoming the world’s first rewilding nation – a place where nature and people can thrive – and in achieving the government’s commitment to protect 30% of Scotland for nature by 2030.”

He added: “Our national parks have the potential to be at the forefront of restoring functioning, thriving ecosystems in Scotland, a country that is currently one of the most nature-depleted in the whole world.

“Wilder national parks would provide more opportunities for people to live and work in them, including through more sustainable livelihoods, while visitors would be able to enjoy seeing more of Scotland’s remarkable wildlife and habitats as species and landscapes begin to recover.”

The alliance is formed of more than 20 organisations, including Mountaineering Scotland, Ramblers Scotland, and the Southern Uplands Partnership.

