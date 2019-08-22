Scotland’s wonderful wildlife is caught on camera

Scotland’s natural beauty is often seen in the glimpse of an eye, and then it’s gone.

However, many of those beautiful sights have been captured on camera by Rosanna Forbes, from Glenalmond in Perth and Kinross.

Her eye for nature has seen her shoot some incredible images, which she is sharing with Scottish Field readers.

Rosanna told Scottish Field: ‘Every photo apart from the otter was taken where I live in Glenalmond.

‘The glen is so rich with wildlife that there is always something to see, all seasons of the year. When I am not working as a psychotherapist I walk most days with my camera and all the photos are taken within three miles of my home.

‘I am growing more and more familiar with the landscape and the patterns of the birds and animals that live here. I seem to notice more and more each year. The photo of the otter was taken on Mull.’

(Photo: Rosanna Forbes)