PROJECTS throughout Scotland are helping bees and other pollinators, according to a new report.

The “Pollinator Strategy 2022 Progress Report” by NatureScot, the Scottish Government agency known previously as Scottish Natural Heritage, highlighted the work of organisations to create wildflower meadows, connect habitats, and gather evidence on how climate change is affecting pollinators.

Projects highlighted in the report include:

the Scottish Wildlife Trust-led Irvine to Girvan nectar network, which has created 12 meadows and supported sites included Eglinton country park, areas around Royal Troon golf club, and two hectares of public space;

Pollinators Along the Tweed, which aims to create, restore and enhance up to 40 hectares of wildflower-rich habitat across 50 sites over five years;

and Stirling Council’s commitment to consult on a local pollinator action plan, following similar ambitions from Aberdeen, Falkirk and Glasgow councils.

Jim Jeffrey, NatureScot’s pollinator strategy manager, said: “Collaboration lies at the heart of the Pollinator Strategy for Scotland.

“We are fortunate that across Scotland a range of inspirational partners continue to help achieve a better environment for pollinators.

“This year our annual pollinator conference will focus on monitoring, drawing on the expertise of speakers from across the UK and beyond, and our hope is that this will encourage even more people to engage in work to help pollinators under Scotland’s Pollinator Strategy.”

