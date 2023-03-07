Northwoods Rewilding Network plants 100,000 trees

THE Northwoods Rewilding Network has planted more than 108,000 native trees during its first two years, according to figures released this morning.

The network, which has grown to include 55 partners spread throughout Scotland, said the trees cover an area equivalent to 210 football pitches.

More than 4,100 of the trees are along rivers, where they have a particularly large impact by providing “shade, shelter, and nutrients to a food web that includes Scotland’s iconic Atlantic salmon”.

Removing field drains has provided more than 8,000 square metres of land that can flood during and after heavy rain, while 69 ponds and shallow pools have been created, providing 15,000 square metres of wetlands.

A total of 60 hectares of peatland has been restored to capture carbon dioxide and hold water during floods.

Nine kilometres of hedges have been planted, and the same length of redundant fances has been removed to help wildlife to move around.

James Nairne, Northwoods Rewilding Network project lead at Scotland: The Big Picture, the conservation charity that founded the network, said: “These impressive impacts demonstrate the commitment of our Northwoods partners to deliver benefits for nature and communities.

“We believe that working with a diverse range of land managers to create nature networks across Scotland is the most effective way of tackling biodiversity loss and climate breakdown.”

‘Eco-tips’ to fund nature apprenticeships

Meanwhile, visitors to Cobbs’ six hotels and seven holiday homes along the Great Glen Way are being asked to donate £2 this week to fund apprenticeships on Highlands Rewilding’s Bunloit Estate.

Highlands Rewilding wants to hire apprentices to support its 22 members of staff.

The fundraising initiative is part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday.

Fraser Campbell, founder and managing director of Cobbs, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Highlands Rewilding to support their environmental efforts and encourage others to do the same, all while developing much-needed local rural skills.

“We already support several apprentices each year, so the idea of helping a local project that’s helping future proof our environment and young local people is a win-win.

“We live in an amazing part of the country with wide open spaces. We want to do what we can to help, protect and restore biodiversity and tackle climate change.

“This new partnership provides a great platform for our group to play their part in supporting the future of our local community.”

