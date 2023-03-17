Loch of the Lowes ospreys return on same day

BOTH breeding ospreys at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s (SWT’s) Loch of the Lowes nature reserve in Perthshire have arrived back on the same day for the first time.

Female NC0 arrived on the nest at 7.43am today, followed by male LM12 at 1.43pm.

The SWT’s Perthshire ranger, Sara Rasmussen, said: “This is the earliest NC0 has ever arrived back and is looking in very good health after her long flight.

“She was ‘nestorating’ straight away – giving the nest a tidy up.

“I was totally delighted to see her back this morning.

“When I saw her looking up from the nest into the sky, I grabbed a pair of binoculars and sure enough she had spotted her breeding mate LM12.

“Last year LM12 was first back with a record [early] date of 13 March 2022.

“It is wonderful to have them both back together to breed and on the same day makes it extra special.”

NC0 was ringed as a chick near Loch Ness in 2016.

She first bred in 2020 and has raised five chicks.

This year will mark the 12th breeding season for LM12 at Loch of the Lowes.

