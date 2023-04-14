Loch Ness hosts world’s first rewilding centre

DUNDREGGAN, the world’s first rewilding centre, opens tomorrow at Glenmoriston near Loch Ness.

The site will act as a visitors’ centre for the 10,000-acre Dundreggan estate, where conservation charity Trees for Life is restoring the Caledonian forest to help wildlife.

The centre includes a café, a space for events, and 40 bedrooms.

Steve Micklewright, Trees for Life’s chief executive, said: “For 15 years, Dundreggan has been a beacon for rewilding our landscapes – now, it will be a beacon for rewilding people too.

“This is a place of hope: we want to breathe life into the huge potential of the Highlands to help nature return in a major way – providing people from all walks of life with fantastic experiences while supporting re-peopling, boosting social and economic opportunities, and tackling the climate and nature emergencies.”

Laurelin Cummins-Fraser, Dundreggan rewilding centre’s director, added: “Whether a visitor has just an hour for a quick visit or wants to stay with us for an immersive rewilding experience, our centre will welcome people to discover stunning landscapes, unique wildlife and Gaelic culture, while connecting with the wonders of the natural world.

“The rewilding centre is embedded in the landscape and the community.

“Its design is inspired by Gaelic heritage and history, and by the Caledonian forest – with verticals representing trees, changing light to reflect how light plays in woodlands, and materials and colours conjuring up bracken and forest bark.

“It’s a really special place for people to enjoy.”

