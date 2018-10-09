Improve your deer management skills with BDS

Thinking of taking your deer management skills to the next level?

The British Deer Society has three courses already scheduled for 2019 across the UK.

Developed and taught by some of the leading experts in the industry, over three days, the Deer Management Course covers a wealth of topics such as population dynamics, census techniques, cull planning and park deer management amongst others and is aimed at professional and semi-professional stalkers, wardens, rangers and estate staff and keen recreational deer managers.

For more details, including dates and venues, visit the BDS website or give them a call on 01425 655434.