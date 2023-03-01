Highlands Rewilding buys Argyll’s Tayvallich Estate

THE Highlands Rewilding project today revealed it has raised the £10.5 million it needed to buy the 3,500-acre Tayvallich Estate in Argyll.

The initiative, which already owns Beldorney in Aberdeenshire and Bunloit near Loch Ness, raised the funds ahead of last night’s deadline.

Highlands Rewilding announced in December that it was in exclusive talks to buy Tayvallich and had until yesterday to raise the cash.

Jeremy Leggett, founder of Highlands Rewilding and a former director of environmental charity Greenpeace, said: “The team is looking forward to the many aspects of work we will be able to do on Tayvallich.

“The rich tapestry of habitats onshore and offshore will provide fertile ground for our data acquisition and processing, and natural-capital verification science.

“The many activities we will be able to pursue with the local community will give us the chance to create an exemplar of community-company synergy and enshrine public integrity principles with ethical private interests.”

The organisation is continuing to sell shares through a crowdfunding scheme, through which more than 500 people have so far invested in excess of £800,000.

It is continuing to target “financial institutions”, and also the “affluent rewilding enthusiasts, family offices, foundations, trusts and forward-looking companies” that have already invested £7.6 million.

