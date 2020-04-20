Have you a tale to tell?

RSABI, which supports people in Scottish agriculture, is urging the Scottish agricultural industry to get behind a new book of light-hearted stories being published to raise funds. The charity is putting together a book of humorous memories and entertaining tales to raise money and morale.

The new book, “Farming is Still a Funny Business”, is being compiled by farming journalist Andrew Arbuckle, who needs around 300 stories for the publication which is due to be available for sale this autumn.

Andrew and brother John’s two previous books, “Farming is a Funny Business” and “Farming Facts and Fake News”, collectively raised over £72,000 for RSABI, with Andrew hoping that the proceeds of the third book will take that total to over £100,000.

“The type of stories needed for the book can be very wide-ranging – from quirky tales of things which happened in years gone by to wry observations from people in this exceptional industry,” said Andrew, is appealing to people in the farming community to contact him with stories for the book.

“More than ever before there is a need to be able to connect with people and relax and the aim is to get the book finished and published in time for autumn so it is available to buy as a Christmas gift.”

Andrew can be contacted at Andrew@andrewarbuckle.org or on 01337 870209.

RSABI has a team of dedicated staff who provide vital financial, practical and emotional support to individuals and families with links to Scottish agriculture. The charity also offers support through its helpline, 0300 1114166, which is open from 7am to 11pm, 365 days a year.