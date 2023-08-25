Early departure for Loch of the Lowes ospreys

THE ospreys nesting at the Scottish Wildlife Trust nature reserve at Loch of the Lowes in Perthshire have made their earliest departure.

Female NC0 hasn’t been spotted at the loch since 15 July, while male LM12 was last seen on 12 August.

Both birds arrived back at the reserve after wintering in Africa on the same date – 17 March – which also marked their earliest arrival.

Perthshire ranger Sara Rasmussen said: “It has been a very dramatic season starting with the bird’s early arrival on the same day, LM12’s injury, a very cold and dry spring affecting availability of fish and hunting success, the early dispersal of the female and second chick, and now the early departure of the remaining members of the family.

“It is hard to tell at this early stage if some of the challenges we have observed this season are directly caused by climate change, but as a top predator and migratory species, ospreys are sure to be [affected] by rapidly changing weather patterns.

“It will be of interest to see how things develop over the coming seasons – 2023 certainly has been a year to remember.”

