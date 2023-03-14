Dogs Trust celebrates fostering scheme

THE Dogs Trust is celebrating the work done by its forster carers to look after rescue dogs.

Some dogs are not suited to life in kennels, and so the trust places them in a foster home through its “Home from Home” fostering scheme.

The trust said that foster carers play a major role in helping rescue dogs prepare for a happy future by caring for a dog on a temporary basis within their home prior to them finding their forever home.

The charity added that fostering can be the perfect way for dog lovers to experience the joy of rehoming without the long-term commitment of owning a dog.

Fosterers receive the committed support of the Dogs Trust team, being provided with everything required to support their foster dog, from food and bedding to covering veterinary costs, the organisation added.

Members of staff at the West Calder branch of the trust are holding “Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday” events in Linlithgow on Friday and South Queensferry on 14 April to share more information about the “Home from Home” fostering scheme.

Susan Tonner, manager at the Dogs Trust’s West Calder rehoming centre, said: “Becoming a foster carer is a wonderful opportunity to make a genuine difference to the life of a dog in need.

“We are delighted to promote our fostering scheme within the community during our ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ events in Linlithgow and South Queensferry.

“It’s always lovely to meet dog lovers locally at these events and to promote the success stories of dogs now in forever homes after spending time in a foster home.”

Last year, 148 dogs were rehomed from the trust’s West Calder rehoming centre after spending time with one of the charity’s foster carers.

