Four critically endangered piglets born at Edinburgh Zoo have been named.

Vets discovered the ten-week-old Visayan warty piglets were are all female at their first health check and keepers have named the adorable sisters Hilda, Effy, Esme and Ruth.

Visayan warty pigs are critically endangered and there is thought to be as few as 200 of them remaining in the wild.

The species is now extinct in 98% of their former range and they are only found on two small islands in the Philippines, making them one of the rarest wild pigs in the world.

Visitors can spot Nikki and her piglets exploring their home at Edinburgh Zoo.

Mum Nikki previously welcomed piglet Mabel in August 2021 with Edinburgh Zoo’s other male pig, Jacques.

