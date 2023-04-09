Call for action after final Wild Isles episode

THE Marine Conservation Society (MCS) is calling on viewers to take action following tonight’s final episode of the BBC’s Wild Isles programme.

The five-part documentary series, which was presented by Sir David Attenborough, has featured wildlife from throughout the UK and Ireland.

Tonight’s final show profiled creatures living in the seas surrounding Scotland and the other parts parts of the British Isles.

The charity used the publicity surrounding the episode to highlight its “Seasearch” project, which brings volunteer divers and snorkellers to survey the UK’s “underwater world”.

Sandy Luk, chief executive at the MCS, said: “We know our Wild Isles can remain a haven for an incredible array of wildlife far into the future, but we all need to do our bit to help.

“You could join us on a litter pick, head into the sea for a ‘Seasearch’ snorkel, spot jellyfish from the shore, or join us as a member.

“Together we can achieve our vision for healthy seas for people and planet.”

Charlotte Bolton, national “Seasearch” co-ordinator at the MCS, added: “There is so much to discover right on our doorstep.

“Our volunteers have spotted rare sea slugs, new species of sea sponge and kept track of vital marine habitats.

“We hope this final episode of Wild Isles inspires people to join us and discover the huge array of incredible, colourful and charismatic wildlife that calls UK seas home.”

