Cal Major becomes National Trust for Scotland ambassador

VET and adventurer Dr Cal Major has been named as a new ambassador for the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

Major recently visited the Treshnish Isles, the NTS’s newest site, to film a video.

In her new voluntary role, Major will raise awareness of and support for the trust’s conservation work.

Major – who has also been featured in Scottish Field magazine – said: “I’m a proud supporter of the NTS and I am beyond delighted to have been asked to be an ambassador for them and the work they do.

“It feels like such a privilege to be part of a community of people who care just as much as I do about Scotland’s wildlife and heritage.

“Developing personal connections to nature through first-hand experiences of its powerful impact are a core part of my work in ocean conservation.

“I hope that through my love of the sea, I can help the NTS to do even more to protect these special places and to inspire more people to support the work they do, for the love of Scotland.”

NTS chief executive Philip Long added: “Scotland’s seas and marine life are facing major challenges as the impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises are becoming ever more evident and it is so important that we speak up for our heritage that doesn’t have a voice.

“Cal’s love of Scotland’s seas and our nation’s environment comes through in all she does.

“In her new role, we know she will speak passionately about Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage and help our charity to gain even greater support for our work to protect and share it all with everyone.”

