Buccleuch selling more of Langholm Moor

ESTATE owner Buccleuch revealed this morning that it will sell more of Langholm Moor next month.

Oxygen Conservation, which already owners land around the Firth of Tay, will buy 11,390 acres of moor around Blackburn and Hartsgarth.

The organisation aims to demonstrate that environmental conservation can also deliver social and economic benefits for local communities.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said: “The fit between Buccleuch and Oxygen Conservation could not be better; [its] work on the Moor will build upon and enhance the environmental work undertaken over the years by Buccleuch and [its] aims and objectives complement the work being undertaken on the neighbouring Tarras Valley nature reserve.

“Buccleuch [has] long held the belief that the discussion around land ownership in Scotland should move from a debate about how much is owned by whom to an understanding of the beneficial impact that land management, delivered at scale, can have on both the environment and local communities.

“To see this mirrored in the aims and objectives of diverse newer landowners such as Oxygen Conservation and The Langholm Initiative will help to open up this discussion.”

Rich Stockdale, managing director at the conservation body, added: “Oxygen Conservation [is] delighted to be given this opportunity to support the ongoing restoration of Blackburn and Hartsgarth’s wonderful landscape and work with the fantastic local community.

“We look forward to listening and sharing ideas with our new neighbours as we develop a plan for this unique area that builds on the excellent environmental work already delivered by Buccleuch on site, and at the Tarras Valley nature reserve, to deliver genuine positive environmental and social impact.”

Buccleuch decided to sell Langholm Moor in 2019.

It sold 760 acres to Newcastleton & District Community Trust in 2020, and 5,200 acres to The Langholm Initiative in 2021, with the initiative buying a further 5,246 acres last year.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s wildlife pages.

Plus, get your skates on so you don’t miss Andy Dobson’s article about flapper skates in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine.