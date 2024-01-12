Bear that survived war in Ukraine arrives in Scotland to start new life

He survived the war and was saved from an abandoned zoo in Ukraine, and now Yampil – an Asiatic Black Bear – has arrived at his new home in Scotland.

When Ukrainian soldiers entered the village of Yampil, after five months of Russian occupation, they discovered an abandoned zoo on the outskirts.

Out of nearly 200 animals at the zoo Yampil the bear was one of the few animals to survive the invasion.

Yampil, named after his hometown, was found concussed and near death after a shell had exploded near his cage just days before he was discovered.

He was taken to Belgium, where he was cared for by Belgian nature charity Natuur Hulp Centrum, before arriving at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, where he has now been permanently rehomed.

Yampil will be closely watched to see if he exhibits any issues similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after being in a warzone. ‘We are so pleased to say that Yampil has arrived here safe and well, and is settling in perfectly in his forever home here with us,’ said Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo. ‘When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke; we were just so amazed he was still alive and well. ‘When the volunteers found Yampil, a shell had not long exploded near his cage, and he was concussed. He was in terrible condition; five more days and they wouldn’t have been able to save him. ‘Bears, just like people, can suffer mental health issues similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after they’ve been through something really traumatic. ‘That’s why we have the best team on hand to care for him and help make this transition as peaceful and calm for him as possible.’