£7,000 for The Capon Tree

THE Capon Tree, one of the few survivors of the ancient Jed Forest, has received £7,000 of funding to help with its conservation.

The ancient sessile oak is estimated to be between 700 and 1,000 years old and is recognised by The Tree Council as “one of Britain’s 50 greatest trees”.

The cash came from the Fallago Environment Fund, which donates money to good causes in the Borders from the Fallago Rig Wind farm.

Gareth Baird, the fund’s chairman, said: “The Capon Tree has been part of Borders life for centuries and still plays an important role in the region’s heritage.

“We’re extremely pleased that these windfarm-generated funds are being used to help maintain the health of this historic tree and enhance its surroundings so that it can continue to play its important role in the lives of people from Jedburgh and beyond.”

Jim Steele, chair of Jedburgh Community Trust, added: “While the Capon Tree is of national importance, it’s significance in the history and cultural lives of the people of Jedburgh is enormous.

“We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to prolong the tree’s life for future generations and are delighted to have had help from the Fallago Environment Fund and all our other supporters.”

The fund, which was set up by utility company EDF and Roxburghe Estates, is administered by the Tweed Forum.

Since 2013, the fund has distributed more than £1.6 million to more than 140 projects.

