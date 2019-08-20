£1 million upgrade for safari park facilities

Blair Drummond Safari Park has announced a £1 million upgrade programme to include the modernisation of the sea lion enclosure – one of the Park’s most popular visitor attractions.

The planned renovation project, which will commence at the end of this season, will include the installation of a state-of-the-art pump room and filtration system designed to enhance the existing sea lion habitat.

The family-owned safari park opened its doors in 1970 and was one of the first of its kind in the UK.

Committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, Blair Drummond has an ongoing investment programme in place to ensure the Park meets the exacting requirements of BIAZA and EAZA, the membership organisations which represents the best zoos and aquariums.

Over the last 10 years, the safari park has invested over £7 million on the upgrade of animal habitats and the Park’s infrastructure which extends to over 120 acres. This includes a new drive-through macaque exhibit, new pets farm walk-through area, new elephant house, new antelope housing and the installation of a biomass heating for the large mammal houses.

This activity has resulted in awards with the safari park winning silver in 2018 and a commendation in 2013 by BIAZA for the quality of their developments.

In terms of conservation, Blair Drummond Safari Park has a clear educational remit providing learning experiences for visitors covering topics such as animal care and the environment, including the impact of marine litter on the natural world. The park also supports conservation programmes such as the European Endangered Species (EEP) breeding programme.

Gary Gilmour, park manager at Blair Dummond, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to be in a position to invest so heavily in the upgrading of our facilities, particularly in our sea lion habitat. This work has been in the pipeline for three years and is part of an ongoing schedule of improvement plans taken in consultation with staff and animal health specialists.

‘Our love of animals is what drives our day-to-day activities so this is exciting news for our keepers, the wider Blair Drummond team and the 400,000 visitors who flock to Blair Drummond each year.’

Blair Drummond is open seven days a week, from 10am until 5.30pm up until Sunday 27 October when it closes for the winter season. The Park will reopen in March 2020.