Success for birdwatchers’ mobile app

Just a year after its launch, more than 10,000 users have downloaded the Scottish Ornithologists’ Club’s free mobile app, Where to Watch Birds in Scotland.

The app, which launched in early April 2019 with details of 400 of Scotland’s top birding sites and how to get to them, now features over 560 sites.

Just before the lockdown, individual site accounts were being accessed 20,000 times every month. Even in confinement, birders have been using the resource to plan future birding trips or to search for places to exercise locally.

Ian Bainbridge, the SOC’s President said ‘We are delighted by the way the app has been received and is being used by thousands of birders every month. These are worrying and frustrating times for all of us and it will be important to follow official guidelines when restrictions on movement start to be lifted and we can begin birding again beyond our gardens and local parks.’

To download the app, see www.the-soc.org.uk/about-us/app