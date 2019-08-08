We try and test the Jack Wolfskin Vojo Hike II boots

Tried and tested – Jack Wolfskin Men’s Vojo Hike II Mid Hiking Boots (£69.99)

What is it: A great lightweight, intermediate walking boot. Strong ankle support, breathable, waterproof and a comfy fit.

What I liked: I tested these boots out on a three-day walk around the hills in the Scottish Borders, and having taken them straight out of the box, it was great walking in them. Perfect for a hill climb or a long trail, in rough terrain and in wet or dry weather.

Verdict: Whether you’re just starting out or are an experienced walker, these are your everyday walking boots and are a very reasonable price. They look great and more importantly feel great.